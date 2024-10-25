Court Grants Interim Bail To Ayaz Amir In Fake News Case
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A sessions court on Friday granted interim bail until November 4 to senior journalist Ayaz Amir in two cases registered by the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the charges of spreading fake news related to an alleged incident at a private college in Lahore.
The court directed Ayaz Amir to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to avail the relief of interim bail, in addition to issuing a notice to the prosecution for the next hearing date.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Suleman Ghumman conducted the proceedings, where Ayaz Amir, along with his counsel, appeared.
Ayaz's counsel argued before the court that a fake Twitter account had been created in his client's name and that his client had no connection to the account or the spread of fake news. He requested the court to grant his client the benefit of bail.
Consequently, the court granted interim bail to Ayaz Amir until November 4 and directed him to furnish surety bonds for the purpose.
The Defence A Police Station and FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered separate cases in connection with the spread of misinformation and unverified news on social media regarding an alleged incident at a private college.
