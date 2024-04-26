Open Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail To Azam Swati In Cyber Crime Case

A sessions court on Friday granted interim bail until May 21 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in a case involving uploading content on the internet against institutions

The court also sought the case record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the next hearing and directed Azam Swati to join the investigation process.

Earlier, Azam Swati, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before an additional district and sessions judge.

Swati's counsel argued that the FIA had filed a case against his client for uploading content on the internet against institutions. He stated that his client intended to cooperate with the investigation to prove his innocence but was concerned about being arrested. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

After hearing the initial arguments, the court granted interim bail to Azam Swati until May 21 and instructed him to join the investigation process.

