Court grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in toshakhana case till September 12 .

Duty Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case due to leave of accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her legal team.

The court accepted the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000.