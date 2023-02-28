An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 15 to a co-accused in a case registered against former chief minister Parvez Elahi's principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti on the allegations of receiving Rs 460 million bribe for postings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 15 to a co-accused in a case registered against former chief minister Parvez Elahi's principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti on the allegations of receiving Rs 460 million bribe for postings.

The court ordered the co-accused, Kashif Shakoor, Superintending Engineer Punjab Highways Department, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the bail application of the co-accused.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others. He submitted that allegations leveled against his client were baseless and pleaded with the court for grant of bail, adding that three co-accused had already been granted interim bail in the matter.