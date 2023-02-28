UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Co-accused In Case Against Ex-CM's Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Court grants interim bail to co-accused in case against ex-CM's secretary

An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 15 to a co-accused in a case registered against former chief minister Parvez Elahi's principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti on the allegations of receiving Rs 460 million bribe for postings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted interim bail till March 15 to a co-accused in a case registered against former chief minister Parvez Elahi's principal secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti on the allegations of receiving Rs 460 million bribe for postings.

The court ordered the co-accused, Kashif Shakoor, Superintending Engineer Punjab Highways Department, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the bail application of the co-accused.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others. He submitted that allegations leveled against his client were baseless and pleaded with the court for grant of bail, adding that three co-accused had already been granted interim bail in the matter.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab March Million Court

Recent Stories

SC to announce verdict tomorrow on suo motu for el ..

SC to announce verdict tomorrow on suo motu for elections in Punjab, KPK

14 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on combating trafficking in perso ..

Int'l conference on combating trafficking in persons concluded

4 minutes ago
 'Khuli Kutchery' held to address public complaints ..

'Khuli Kutchery' held to address public complaints

4 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Mulls Introducing 90-Day Period o ..

Russian Ministry Mulls Introducing 90-Day Period of Stay for Foreigners Over Cal ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Uni clinches Ist national girls inter unive ..

Punjab Uni clinches Ist national girls inter university judo championship

4 minutes ago
 Militant group take away cash from Toll plaza

Militant group take away cash from Toll plaza

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.