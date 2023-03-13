Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail till March 31 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case registered over hiding facts in connection with the PTI worker death case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail till March 31 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case registered over hiding facts in connection with the PTI worker death case.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of interim bail, besides asking her to join the investigations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kaneez Fatima heard the pre-arrest interim bail application of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a bogus case against his client. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his client.

Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against PTI leaders over hiding facts in the Ali Bilal alias Zill-e-Shah's death case.