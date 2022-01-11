UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Ex-FIA DG In 3 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 08:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon in money laundering and two other inquiries till January 31.

An additional district and sessions judge passed the orders on a bail application, filed by Bashir Memon.

Earlier, the accused, along with his counsel, appeared before the court.

The counsel argued that the FIA Lahore had initiated three inquiries against his client on charges of facilitating financial crime, fraud and others.

He submitted that all allegations against his client were baseless. He submitted that it was feared that the agency might arrest his client. He pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted Interim bail to Bashir Memon till January 31.

Earlier, Bashir Memon obtained 15-day protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the case to appear in the trial court.

