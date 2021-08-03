UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Former PbBC Vice Chairman In Fake Degree Case

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:05 PM

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Shah Nawaz Ismail Gujjar, former Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) vice chairman, and Tariq Riaz till August 10 in a fake degree case of PbBC members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Shah Nawaz Ismail Gujjar, former Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) vice chairman, and Tariq Riaz till August 10 in a fake degree case of PbBC members.

The court also granted interim bail to Jamil Asghar Bhatti, a former PbBC vice chairman, Javed Bashir and Muhammad Hafeez till August 12 in an identical fake degree case.

The court sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications of all the accused lawyers.

The Civil Lines police had registered cases against the accused on complaint of the PbBC officials. The cases were registered on charges of forgery and fraud after degrees of the accused were found fake.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Punjab Lawyers August All From Court

Recent Stories

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

23 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

23 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

32 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

32 minutes ago
 UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death ..

UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesper ..

32 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks to Pr ..

US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks to Protect Maritime Assets From Hac ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.