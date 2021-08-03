Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Shah Nawaz Ismail Gujjar, former Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) vice chairman, and Tariq Riaz till August 10 in a fake degree case of PbBC members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Shah Nawaz Ismail Gujjar, former Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) vice chairman, and Tariq Riaz till August 10 in a fake degree case of PbBC members.

The court also granted interim bail to Jamil Asghar Bhatti, a former PbBC vice chairman, Javed Bashir and Muhammad Hafeez till August 12 in an identical fake degree case.

The court sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications of all the accused lawyers.

The Civil Lines police had registered cases against the accused on complaint of the PbBC officials. The cases were registered on charges of forgery and fraud after degrees of the accused were found fake.