UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants Interim Bail To Four Accused In Multan Metro Bus Mega Corruption Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:18 PM

Court grants interim bail to four accused in Multan Metro bus mega corruption case

A divisional bench( DB) of Lahore High Court Multan bench granted interim bail to four accused of Metro Bus Project (MMBP) Corruption case on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A divisional bench( DB) of Lahore High Court Multan bench granted interim bail to four accused of Metro Bus Project (MMBP) Corruption case on Tuesday.

The court barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest the accused.

Those who granted bail included: Director Engineering MDA, Nazir Chaugtai, former Director Khalid Pervaiz, Shahid Najam and Muhammad Riaz.

Advocate Rana Asif Saeed argued before the court for the accused.

The court granted bail to them after hearing the arguments from NAB prosecutor and defending lawyer.

It merits mentioning here that NAB had filed a reference against them and others in over Rs one billion alleged corruption case in MMBP in 2018.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Metro 2018 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

21 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

21 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

1 hour ago

Man held for displaying weapons on social media

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.