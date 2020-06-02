Court grants interim bail to four accused in Multan Metro bus mega corruption case

A divisional bench( DB) of Lahore High Court Multan bench granted interim bail to four accused of Metro Bus Project (MMBP) Corruption case on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A divisional bench( DB) of Lahore High Court Multan bench granted interim bail to four accused of Metro Bus Project (MMBP) Corruption case on Tuesday.

The court barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest the accused.

Those who granted bail included: Director Engineering MDA, Nazir Chaugtai, former Director Khalid Pervaiz, Shahid Najam and Muhammad Riaz.

Advocate Rana Asif Saeed argued before the court for the accused.

The court granted bail to them after hearing the arguments from NAB prosecutor and defending lawyer.

It merits mentioning here that NAB had filed a reference against them and others in over Rs one billion alleged corruption case in MMBP in 2018.