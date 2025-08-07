Court grants interim bail to Gogi Butt in Ameer Balaj murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A sessions court on Thursday granted interim bail till August 16 to Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 to avail the relief. The court also ordered the accused to cooperate with the investigation and formally join the inquiry being conducted by the Chung Police, where the case is registered.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Asad Hafeez conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the accused.

Gogi Butt appeared before the court during the hearing of his bail petition in strict security.

Ameer Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year. He was son of Arif Ameer alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.