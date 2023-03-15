Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail till March 31 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid in a case registered over hiding facts in connection with the PTI worker death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A sessions court on Monday granted interim bail till March 31 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid in a case registered over hiding facts in connection with the PTI worker death.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of interim bail, besides asking him to join the investigations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bilal Baig heard the pre-arrest bail application of Mian Mehmoodur Rashid.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had nominated his client in a case of hiding facts in connection with the PTI worker death. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against PTI leaders over hiding facts in the Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah's death case.