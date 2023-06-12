UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Moonis' Wife, Others In Money Laundering Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Court grants interim bail to Moonis' wife, others in money laundering case

A banking court on Monday granted interim bail to the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and his other family members till June 16 in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A banking court on Monday granted interim bail to the wife of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and his other family members till June 16 in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

Banking Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the bail applications of the accused.

Moonis' wife Tehreem Elahi, his brother Rasikh Elahi along with wife Zara had approached the court for bail in the money laundering case. They submitted that the FIA had accused them of committing money laundering of over Rs 30 million. The applicants submitted that they wanted to join the investigation but feared arrest. They pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

A few days ago, the applicants had withdrew their bail applications from a sessions court in the matter.

