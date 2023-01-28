UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Moonis's Wife, Others Till Feb 14

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Court grants interim bail to Moonis's wife, others till Feb 14

A sessions court on Saturday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis's Elahi's wife, Tehreem Elahi, and two others in a money laundering case, till February 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A sessions court on Saturday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis's Elahi's wife, Tehreem Elahi, and two others in a money laundering case, till February 14.

The court directed accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

An additional district and sessions Judge heard the bail applications of Tehreem Elahi, Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi and also sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the next date of hearing, Feb 14.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz represented petitioners before the court and argued that FIA had registered a case against his clients. He submitted that it had been alleged that his clients committed money laundering of Rs 34 million. He submitted that all allegations were baseless, adding that the agency might arrest his clients. He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his clients.

At this, the court granted interim bail to accused till Feb 14 and sought a report from FIA.

