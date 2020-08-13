Court grants interim bail to PML-N MNA, others in NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday granted interim bail to PML-N MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and four others till August 27 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmad heard the bail application filed by MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Shafi Khokhar, Faisal Khokhar and two others and also sought report from Chung police by the next date of hearing.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued that his clients were nominated in the case after levelling baseless allegations. He expressed apprehension that the police might arrest them and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwand.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.