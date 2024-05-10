Court Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leaders
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 11:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The local court on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, and Amir Mughal in the case related to the May 9 protests in Karachi Company.
Hearing the case, Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra granted interim bail to the PTI's leader who appeared before the court accompanied by their lawyer for seeking bail.
The court approved interim bail for the trio upon payment of a Rs 5,000 surety bonds each.
Furthermore, the court issued notices to the involved parties, scheduling arguments on the bail application on May 21.
