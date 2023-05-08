UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leaders In Section-144 FIR

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 09:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A lower court on Monday accepted the interim bails of PTI's leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamer Mughal and Raja Khurram in FIR registered under section-144 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and stopped the police from arresting them till next date.

Additional District and Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the bail petition of PTI leaders. The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that there were no proof against the petitioners for committing the crime and prayed the court to grant them pre-arrest bails.

The court accepted the petitions had granted bail to them against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each while serving notices to the Islamabad police. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 12.

