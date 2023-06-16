UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Sami Ibrahim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to tv anchor Sami Ibrahim till July 4, in a case registered him by the Kohsar Police Station.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs10,000 and stopped the police from arresting Sami Ibrahim till next date.

Kohsar Police had registered a case against Sami Ibrahim under clauses of Anti-Terrorism Act. Sami Ibrahim appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

