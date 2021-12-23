UrduPoint.com

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday accepted the interim bail of an officer of Senate Secretariat Rana Azhar Saddiq in a case pertaining to harassment of women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday accepted the interim bail of an officer of Senate Secretariat Rana Azhar Saddiq in a case pertaining to harassment of women.

Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabani heard the case of Rana Azhar.

His lawyer stated that his client was innocent and he had no connection with the crime.

The court accepted the pre-arrest bail of the accused till December 31, against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Meanwhile, another lower court sent a police officer to jail on judicial remand in a case for allegedly handing over the sensitive information to a foreigner diplomat.

The concerned Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was presented before the court of Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Sohail by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer opposed the request of further physical remand and said the FIA had recovered the relevant material on the spot. After listening arguments, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

