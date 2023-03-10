UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Shah Mehmood Qureshi In Provocative Speech Case

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Court grants interim bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in provocative speech case

A sessions court on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a provocative speech case till March 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A sessions court on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a provocative speech case till March 20.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for obtaining the interim relief, besides ordering him to join the investigations. The court also sought a report from police concerned on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Hassan Wasar heard the bail petition filed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Shah mehmood Qureshi had filed the bail petition, submitting that he wanted to join the investigations but feared his arrest.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to him.

The Race Course Police had registered a case against Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the complaint of a sub-inspector. The FIR stated that the accused held a press conference at Zaman Park. Due to presser, the Canal road was blocked and people faced difficulties, it added. The FIR further stated that the accused made a provocative speech against the state institutions during the press conference.

