Court Grants Interim Bail To Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022

Court grants interim bail to Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A lower court here on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI's leader Shibli Faraz till October 27, in FIR registered under section-144 by the Aabpara Police Station.

The court instructed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 to avail the interim bail.

The court also served notices to the police and sought case record from the police.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by Shibli Faraz.

Earlier, another court had terminated his pre-arrest bail petition due to non-prosecution.

The capital police had registered a case against PTI's leader on violation of section 144.

