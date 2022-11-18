UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Shoaib Siddiqui In Govt Land Selling Case

Published November 18, 2022

Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Siddiqui in govt land selling case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui till November 21, in a case of selling the government land through forged papers.

The court ordered former MPA to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.

An anti-corruption court duty judge heard the bail application of the former MPA.

Petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a bogus case against his client and others on charges of selling the government land through forged papers. He submitted that the case was registered with mala fide intentions and was aimed at making his client a target of political victimisation. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations, but feared arrest.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel, granted pre-arrest interim bail to the former MPA and stopped the ACE from his arrest till Nov 21. The court also sought the case record from the ACE officials on the next date of hearing.

The ACE had registered a case against Aleem Khan as the owner of Park View City/Vision Developers, his wife Kiran Aleem Khan, and daughter as office holders of the organisation. Park View Society's Chief Executive Shoaib Siddique, Atif Iftikhar and others were also nominated in the case.

The ACE alleged that precious state land was sold to the public on 'fake, forged and bogus' allotment letters, which were prepared by the office holders of Park View City/Vision Developers in connivance with the government officials.

