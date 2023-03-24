UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Swati, Post-arrest Bails To 63 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Court grants interim bail to Swati, post-arrest bails to 63 accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati and post-arrest bails to other 63 accused in FIRs pertaining vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted the bail to Azam Swati till April 5, against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and stopped the police from arresting him till the said date.

Swati's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan appeared before the court and adopted the stance that his client had been involved in the FIRs on political basis.

There were no grounds to apply terrorism law clauses in the case registered by Golra Police Station.

Meanwhile, the same court also granted post arrest bail to 63 accused including former member national assembly Amjad Khan Niazi in FIR pertaining riot, pelting stones on police and vandalizing in judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan. The bails were accepted against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

