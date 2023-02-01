UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Three Co-accused In Case Against Ex-CM's Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:27 AM

An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted interim bail till February 11 to three co-accused in a case registered against former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi's principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on allegations of receiving Rs 460 million as bribe for postings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted interim bail till February 11 to three co-accused in a case registered against former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi's principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on allegations of receiving Rs 460 million as bribe for postings.

The court ordered the co-accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the bail applications of co-accused, XEN Fateh Muhammad, XEN Muhammad Faryad and Superintending Engineer Arshad Nadeem.

Earlier, Advocate Asad Manzoor Butt represented the petitioners before the court and argued that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others. He submitted that allegations leveled against his clients were baseless and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

