Court grants interim bails to Faisal, Umar Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail till June 20, to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Umar Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining vandalizing the public property during recent long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

The Tarnol Police Station had registered the FIR against the two accused. The lower court stopped the police from arresting the petitioners and also instructed them to join the investigation.