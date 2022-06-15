UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bails To Faisal, Umar Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Court grants interim bails to Faisal, Umar Gandapur

A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail till June 20, to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Umar Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining vandalizing the public property during recent long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail till June 20, to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders, Faisal Amin Gandapur and Umar Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining vandalizing the public property during recent long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

The Tarnol Police Station had registered the FIR against the two accused. The lower court stopped the police from arresting the petitioners and also instructed them to join the investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Long March Umar Amin June FIR Mufti From Court

Recent Stories

KP CM performs groundbreaking of Kandian Valley, S ..

KP CM performs groundbreaking of Kandian Valley, Spotgah roads

56 seconds ago
 Polling for vacant Senate seat on July 06

Polling for vacant Senate seat on July 06

57 seconds ago
 Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqa ..

Rs 680 mln allocated for 24 uplift schemes of Auqaf deptt in Punjab Budget 2022- ..

8 minutes ago
 KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of found ..

KMC decides to celebrate 75th anniversary of founding Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Gang involved in rickshaw theft busted

Gang involved in rickshaw theft busted

9 minutes ago
 District admin imposes two-month ban on fishing

District admin imposes two-month ban on fishing

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.