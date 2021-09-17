Court grants man interim bail in Tiktoker assault case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A sessions court Friday granted interim bail to Iftikhar Ahmed, an accused in the Tiktoker assault case at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore.

Additional Sessions Judge Noman Naeem heard the application of the accused for pre-arrest bail.

The applicant took position that he was implicated in the case with mala fide intention, adding that Tiktoker woman had made a mistake in his identification process.

He said that he was the father of four children, and on the Independence Day, he had gone to the Grater Iqbal Park along with his family. He took the plea that footage of the Greater Iqbal Park showed his presence there and he was arrested by the police without any proof of his involvement in the assault.

The court granted an interim bail and sought record from the police on Sept 20.