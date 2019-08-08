Court grants NAB 11-day physical remand of Miftah Ismail

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Court (AC) an eleven-day physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq in LNG import agreement investigation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before duty judge Tahir Mehmood a day after their arrest from court premises on rejection of his interim bail plea by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As the hearing began, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor to inform the court about cause of arrest to which NAB investigation officer presented the copy of arrest warrants against former finance minister. The NAB team also presented the medical report of accused to the judge.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant fifteen days physical remand of Miftah Ismail for investigation from him regarding the scam.

Miftah's lawyer opposed the NAB request and stated that the NAB had informed to IHC last day that the investigation into the matter had been concluded.

However, the court granted the physical remand of the two accused till August 19.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also been arrested in the same case.

The nominated persons were accused of setting extra price of LNG in agreement with Qatar and caused a loss worth Rs 1.5 billion to national exchequer.