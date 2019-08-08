UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants NAB 11-day Physical Remand Of Miftah Ismail

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Court grants NAB 11-day physical remand of Miftah Ismail

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Court (AC) an eleven-day physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq in LNG import agreement investigation.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Court (AC) an eleven-day physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq in LNG import agreement investigation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before duty judge Tahir Mehmood a day after their arrest from court premises on rejection of his interim bail plea by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As the hearing began, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor to inform the court about cause of arrest to which NAB investigation officer presented the copy of arrest warrants against former finance minister. The NAB team also presented the medical report of accused to the judge.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant fifteen days physical remand of Miftah Ismail for investigation from him regarding the scam.

Miftah's lawyer opposed the NAB request and stated that the NAB had informed to IHC last day that the investigation into the matter had been concluded.

However, the court granted the physical remand of the two accused till August 19.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also been arrested in the same case.

The nominated persons were accused of setting extra price of LNG in agreement with Qatar and caused a loss worth Rs 1.5 billion to national exchequer.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Qatar Same Price May August Islamabad High Court From Agreement Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Hashmi's book 'Naseem e Sehar' published

16 minutes ago

Civil society appreciates policy guideline on prot ..

10 minutes ago

Iran's Defense Minister Holds Phone Talks With Qat ..

10 minutes ago

Business community hails decision to suspend trade ..

10 minutes ago

Widespread rain forecast in Lahore

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PE ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.