Court Grants NAB 13-day Physical Remand Of Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:17 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 13-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 13-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir this day, the day after he had been arrested.

During course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant a fourteen day physical remand of Abassi for investigation from him in corruption scam.

On query of judge regarding accused's lawyer, Abbasi said he was representing him by himself before the court. He taunted that 'he wanted the court to grant NAB his 90-day remand at once so that he could brief the bureau regarding LNG project in details'.

NAB still couldn't understand this case, he said.

The former prime minister requested the court to allow him to eat his homemade food during NAB custody, which was rejected by the judge.

The court remarked that NAB would ensure provision of restricted food in accordance of his choice.

The court directed the NAB to produced the accused on August 1, again.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs 220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself.

