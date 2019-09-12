UrduPoint.com
Court Grants NAB Final Remand Of Abbasi, Miftah Till Sept 26 In LNG Case

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further physical remand of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail till September 26, in LNG corruption case

The judge remarked that physical remand of former prime minister was being extended for the last time as the accused had been in NAB custody for 56 days.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and ex-MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Imran ul Haq were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the NAB investigation officer apprised the court regarding the development into the investigation from the accused persons.

He prayed the court to grant further 14-day physical remand of the three accused persons.

At this, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi came to rostrum and pleaded that all cases against him were political based, adding that he feared that a false case would be initiated against him.

He reiterated that the NAB should be granted his further 90 days remand at once.

Abbasi's counsel prayed the court to fix two days in a week to him to meet his client as NAB didn't allow for this.

Miftah's counsel pleaded that his client was being kept in isolation for 23 hours every day and prayed the court to allow him to have his meal with former prime minister.

He also objected over the NAB request for further remand.

After arguments from two sides, the court accepted the NAB request and granted more 14 days physical remand of the accused.

The court remarked that this was the last time for granting physical custodyof these accused to the NAB.

