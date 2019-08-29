Court grants NAB further 14-day remand of Khaqan Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further fourteen days physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement case.

The NAB officials produced the accused before duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand after ending of Abbasi's physical remand time.

During outset of hearing, NAB's prosecutor apprised the court regarding the development in investigation process from the accused person. He prayed the court to grant further remand of former prime minister as NAB wanted to investigate matter related to LNG terminal one.

On the query of judge, the prosecutor informed the court that NAB had availed 41 days remand of the accused so far.

Shahid Khaqan opposed the NAB request and argued that he had not committed any crime. He taunted that NAB may be given his 90 days remand at once.

The court, however, accepted the NAB request and granted further 14-dayremand of Abbasi in above corruption case.

It may be mentioned here the NAB had also arrested former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.