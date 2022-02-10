UrduPoint.com

Court Grants NAB Further Remand Of Three Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 11 days physical remand of three accused including ex-municipal commissioner Korangi Masroor Memon and others.

The three accused Masroor Memon, account officer Vikash and audit officer Dharam Veer were produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after their 14 days physical remand ended.

The NAB prosecutor said that the accused had signed the cheques, receipts and vouchers through which the payment was done against the petrol.

The NAB had recovered jewelry, bonds, cash, property documents and vehicles from the custody of the accused.

The NAB prayed the court to grant more physical remand of the accused for further investigation in line of the data recovered from the mobiles of accused.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request of further remand and prayed the court to send his client jail on judicial remand. He alleged that the NAB was working on basis of pick and choose. The court, however, granted the NAB further remand of the accused.

