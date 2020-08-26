Court grants NAB physical remand of absconder accused in Muzarba scandal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted a six days physical remand of an absconder accused Rashid Saleem to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Muzarba scandal reference.

The same court also accepted one day transit remand of another absconder accused Mehmood ul Hassan.

The NAB yesterday produced the accused Rashid Saleem, recently arrested from Okara, before the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir who hearing the Mudarba corruption reference.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused had committed fraud by taking Rs26.64 millions from citizens on the name of Muzarba.

On the query of judge, the accused said he had been in Okara with his family members.

The NAB prosecutor said that the accused was absconder since 2016 and prayed the court to grant his physical remand till September 1.

The accused would be produced to the concerned court after the vacations.

During the hearing, NAB also produced another absconder Mehmood ul Hassan who was arrested from Islamabad and informed the court that the accused was absconder from a trial court of Peshawar since 2014.

NAB prosecutor prayed to the court to grant his one day transit remand so that he could be produced before the concerned court in Peshawar.

The court accepted NAB's request and granted remand.