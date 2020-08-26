UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants NAB Physical Remand Of Absconder Accused In Muzarba Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Court grants NAB physical remand of absconder accused in Muzarba scandal

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted a six days physical remand of an absconder accused Rashid Saleem to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Muzarba scandal reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted a six days physical remand of an absconder accused Rashid Saleem to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Muzarba scandal reference.

The same court also accepted one day transit remand of another absconder accused Mehmood ul Hassan.

The NAB yesterday produced the accused Rashid Saleem, recently arrested from Okara, before the court of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir who hearing the Mudarba corruption reference.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accused had committed fraud by taking Rs26.64 millions from citizens on the name of Muzarba.

On the query of judge, the accused said he had been in Okara with his family members.

The NAB prosecutor said that the accused was absconder since 2016 and prayed the court to grant his physical remand till September 1.

The accused would be produced to the concerned court after the vacations.

During the hearing, NAB also produced another absconder Mehmood ul Hassan who was arrested from Islamabad and informed the court that the accused was absconder from a trial court of Peshawar since 2014.

NAB prosecutor prayed to the court to grant his one day transit remand so that he could be produced before the concerned court in Peshawar.

The court accepted NAB's request and granted remand.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Islamabad Peshawar National Accountability Bureau Scandal Rashid Okara Same September 2016 Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

56 minutes ago

PEDO's revenue registers significant increase duri ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. to create more employment opportunities for ..

2 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

56 minutes ago

Men must pay dower to wives before contracting sec ..

2 minutes ago

Movie Piracy Group Cost US Production Studios Mill ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.