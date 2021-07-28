UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants NAB Six Day Physical Remand Of Ex-CDA Chief

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court grants NAB six day physical remand of ex-CDA chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal on Wednesday was handed over by the Accountability Court to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on six days physical remand in a case of illegal allotment of land to Park Lane.

The NAB official produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and requested for 14-day physical remand for investigation.

The accused Farkhand Iqbal approached the rostrum and said that the then deputy commissioner Islamabad had given approval for land allotment, adding that as a chairman CDA he had not committed any illegality.

He submitted that the CDA had approached the court and challenged the act of deputy commissioner, adding that this is what they only could do at that time.

The accused pleaded himself as innocent in the eyes of law, adding that he was arrested without any reason.

Farkhand submitted that he is a patient of high blood pressure and other diseases but is not being provided the medicine and food.

The court instructed the NAB officials to allow him home made food and also conduct his medical examination.

The judge, however, granted six day physical remand of the accused and instructed the NAB to produce him again on next hearing after completing investigation from him.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Capital Development Authority From Blood Court

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

13 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

19 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

36 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

48 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

51 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.