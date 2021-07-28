Court grants NAB six day physical remand of ex-CDA chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal on Wednesday was handed over by the Accountability Court to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on six days physical remand in a case of illegal allotment of land to Park Lane.

The NAB official produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and requested for 14-day physical remand for investigation.

The accused Farkhand Iqbal approached the rostrum and said that the then deputy commissioner Islamabad had given approval for land allotment, adding that as a chairman CDA he had not committed any illegality.

He submitted that the CDA had approached the court and challenged the act of deputy commissioner, adding that this is what they only could do at that time.

The accused pleaded himself as innocent in the eyes of law, adding that he was arrested without any reason.

Farkhand submitted that he is a patient of high blood pressure and other diseases but is not being provided the medicine and food.

The court instructed the NAB officials to allow him home made food and also conduct his medical examination.

The judge, however, granted six day physical remand of the accused and instructed the NAB to produce him again on next hearing after completing investigation from him.