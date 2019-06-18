UrduPoint.com
Court Grants NAB Ten-day Physical Remand Of 3 Accused

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:35 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a ten-day physical remand of three accused allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs 846 million after opening the fake accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a ten-day physical remand of three accused allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs 846 million after opening the fake accounts.

The three accused including Finance Manager Tandu Sugar Mills Kazim Ali, Finance Manager Khoshki Sugar Mills Amanullah and Finance Manager Chamber Sugar Mills Faisail Nadeem had been produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the NAB officials.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the three persons were accused of causing a loss of Rs846 million to the national exchequer after opening fake accounts on the Names of nine employees.

He said Kazam Ali was accused of embezzling Rs81 million, Amanullah Rs66 million and Faisal Nadeem had been found involve in corruption of Rs27.8 million.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the three accused for further investigation into the scam.

However, the defense counsel opposed the request and said there was no solid evidence against his clients in fake accounts case.

The court granted NAB physical remand of the accused and directed it to produce them again on June 28.

