UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants On Day Physical Remand To Accused In Murder Case Of Two Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Court grants on day physical remand to accused in murder case of two children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A court here Sunday granted one day physical remand to the accused in the murder case of 2 children.

The GOR police produced Usman Bengali before the 2nd Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate for the remand.

Bengali allegedly killed 12 years old Qadir Baksh Siyal and his sister 8 years old Rukhsana on July 8.

Baksh was found in critically injured condition from Airport Road on the night of July 8.

The dead body of Rukhsana was recovered from an abandoned bungalow in Bismillah City area in Latifabad on the night of July 10.

The SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh told a press conference on Saturday that the girl's rape was motive of the 2 murders.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Road Hyderabad July Sunday From Airport Court

Recent Stories

UK aid refutes Daily Mail’s report claiming Shah ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N rejects Daily Mail’s report, terms it base ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate French President on Natio ..

31 minutes ago

RTA opens three new bus routes, upgrades others

31 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches challenge to accelerate colla ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Dubai Government Excellence Program ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.