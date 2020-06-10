UrduPoint.com
Court Grants One-day Exemption To Zardari, Talpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:57 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in Park Lane and fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in Park Lane and fake accounts references.

The court once again postponed the indictment of the accused due to their absence from the proceeding.

At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor pleaded before the court that copies of the reference had been submitted after this the accused should be indicted.

Zardari and Talpur's lawyer Farouk H. Naek contended that it was not possible for his clients to appear before this court in wake of coronavirus outbreak as they were in old age to this the court said that the arrangements should be made to record the statements of accused through video link.

The NAB official said that arrangements had had been finalized to testify Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed through video link.

The court accepted the exemption request of Zardari and Talpur, and adjourned hearing of the case till July 7.

