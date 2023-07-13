Open Menu

Court Grants One Time Exemption To CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023

Court grants one time exemption to CM Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted one time exemption from appearance to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad Power Project reference and adjourned further hearing of the case till August 3.

AC-I Muhammad Bashir heard the reference against the chief minister and others moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the counsels for the co-accused and NAB prosecutor concluded their arguments regarding the maintainability of the case under NAB amendments.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till August 3.

