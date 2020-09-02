Court grants opportunity to former PM to surrender: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that court had granted opportunity to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to surrender.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, who was convicted by court on corruption charges, should return Pakistan from London to avoid arrest warrant, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

On medical grounds, he said the court had granted temporary bail to Nawaz Sharif.

As per statement of the orders, Nawaz Sharif could seek permission from incumbent government for extension after expiry of the temporary period of bail, he disclosed.