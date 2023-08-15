Open Menu

Court Grants Parvez Elahi Into NAB’s Custody Till August 21

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Court grants Parvez Elahi into NAB’s custody till August 21

Special Prosecutor Waris Janjua, representing NAB, sought a 14-day physical remand of Elahi, citing a supplementary allocation of Rs72 billion for specific sectors in Gujrat during Elahi's tenure as Punjab CM.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) An accountability court on Tuesday extended the custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until August 21.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiyani heard the case at the judicial complex after the NAB officials produced him before the court for his physical remand.

During the hearing, Special Prosecutor Waris Janjua, representing NAB, requested a 14-day physical remand of Elahi, citing a supplementary allocation of Rs72 billion for specific sectors in Gujrat during Elahi's tenure as Punjab CM.

Other individuals implicated in the same case have also been remanded.

In response, the court granted a seven-day physical remand, half of the prosecution's request, for Elahi. He also sought permission to meet his wife and son, which the court allowed, but also directed NAB to provide a response to this request.

This is in connection to a bribery case related to development project contracts. Elahi, a former Punjab chief minister, was arrested once again by NAB officials shortly after his release from Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Monday night.

Following his release, NAB officials promptly apprehended Elahi and brought him before Judicial Magistrate Khalid Hayat to request his transitory remand.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from his residence in a corruption case involving Rs70 million, related to misappropriation of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district. Subsequently, he has faced various charges and has been detained multiple times despite periodic releases ordered by the courts.

His initial arrest occurred during a crackdown on the PTI leadership following the May 9 riots. These riots erupted across the country after the arrest of PTI chairman in a case related to the Al-Qadir Trust, involving £190 million. The unrest resulted in casualties and injuries, leading to widespread arrests of PTI supporters.

During the protests, certain individuals targeted both civil and military installations, including the Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military declared May 9 as a "Black Day" and opted to try the rioters under the Army Act. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to May 9 as the darkest day in the nation's history and announced the trial of suspects in military courts. The National Security Committee also endorsed this decision to address the rioters under the Army Act.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Riots Army National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail Wife Gujrat Rawalpindi Same Turkish Lira May June August From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

AURAK joins handful of world’s universities with ..

AURAK joins handful of world’s universities with ‘QS 5 Stars Plus’ rating

20 minutes ago
 New industrial licences surge 16.6% in first year ..

New industrial licences surge 16.6% in first year after Abu Dhabi Industrial Str ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Charity International builds 36 charitable ..

Sharjah Charity International builds 36 charitable shops in Asia, Africa

50 minutes ago
 Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be publis ..

Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be published

15 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

15 minutes ago
 Court terminates interim bails of PTI chairman

Court terminates interim bails of PTI chairman

15 minutes ago
Cambodian football team departs for AFF U-23 Champ ..

Cambodian football team departs for AFF U-23 Championship in Thailand

15 minutes ago
 Father held for killing son over land dispute

Father held for killing son over land dispute

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students a ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 30% discount for students at SMA

1 hour ago
 Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ec ..

Xi makes instructions on China's first National Ecology Day

1 hour ago
 IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

IHC directs police to produce Sheharyar Afridi

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstor ..

Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan