Court Grants Permanent Exemption To Parvez Elahi In Corruption Reference
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 11:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An accountability court on Thursday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi due to health reasons in a corruption reference related to development projects.
The court appointed Anwaar Hussain as his pleader, who will appear on his behalf at every hearing.
Duty Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt conducted the proceedings and approved the former chief minister’s application for permanent exemption. Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other accused were present during the proceedings.
The court also directed that witnesses should not be summoned until a new accountability court judge is appointed. The next hearing is scheduled for March 12.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion in kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Punjab chief minister.
