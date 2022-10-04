Court grants permanent exemption to PM Shehbaz in NAB reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, it directed the prime minister to appoint a representative to appear in the court on his behalf.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the proceedings of the reference and passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the prime minister for permanent exemption from appearance.

The court also sought a reply from NAB on an application, filed by Hamza Shehbaz for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the matter, besides exempting him from personal appearance for one-day.

A legal team had filed the application for exemption of Hamza Shehbaz from appearance for one-day, during the proceedings.