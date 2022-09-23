UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Permanent Exemption To Shehbaz Sharif In Ashiana Iqbal Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 10:34 PM

An accountability court on Friday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Awan conducted a hearing on the application filed by the prime minister for permanent exemption and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Amjad Pervaiz advanced arguments on the exemption application, during the proceedings and requested the court to grant permanent exemption to his client due to his official engagements.He assured the court that the prime minister would appear, whenever summoned by the court.

A prosecutor represented the Bureau and advanced arguments on the application.

To a court query, a NAB investigation officer submitted that investigations were in progress about co-accused Kamran Kiyani and Nadeem Zia. He assured that the investigations would be completed soon and a report would be submitted in the court.

At this, the court directed the investigation officer to submit the report as early as possible, besides extending the interim bail of the co-accused till October 7.

The court also issued notices to the Bureau on an acquittal plea filed by accused Bilal Qudwai and sought its reply while adjourning further hearing.

