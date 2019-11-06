UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants Permission For Recording Statement Of Chunian Case Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:47 PM

Court grants permission for recording statement of Chunian case accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted permission for recording the statement of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian before the judicial magistrate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted permission for recording the statement of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian before the judicial magistrate.

The court also sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad, was produced amid strict security.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo told the court that the accused wanted to get recorded his statement before judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the PPC.

He further stated that the investigations had been completed from the accused and he was no longer required for the purpose.

At this, the court allowed to get recorded his statement before judicial magistrate, besides sending him to jail on judicial remand.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on October 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Shahzad had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Punjab Jail Abdul Qayyum Khan Chunian October From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

National Assembly body for CCI meeting to take up ..

4 minutes ago

PEMRA submits press conference transcript of Dr Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Former UK House Speaker Bercow Calls Brexit Countr ..

4 minutes ago

Record revenue generation registered in first quar ..

4 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Places UNRWA's Krahenbuhl on ..

8 minutes ago

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority advises public ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.