Court grants permission for recording statement of Chunian case accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Wednesday granted permission for recording the statement of rapist-cum-killer of four children of Chunian before the judicial magistrate.

The court also sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. ATC Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Sohail Shahzad, was produced amid strict security.

Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo told the court that the accused wanted to get recorded his statement before judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the PPC.

He further stated that the investigations had been completed from the accused and he was no longer required for the purpose.

At this, the court allowed to get recorded his statement before judicial magistrate, besides sending him to jail on judicial remand.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on October 1, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Shahzad had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.