Court Grants Physical Remand Of 2 Murder Suspects
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:43 PM
A court here Saturday granted 5-day physical remand of the suspects arrested in connection with murder of journalist Ilyas Warsi to the police
The Cantt. police earlier produced Ahmed Ansari, the suspected killer, and Shoaib Rajput, the suspected facilitator, in the court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Zaheer Hussain Mangi and read out the charges against the suspects.
The Hyderabad police declared arrest of the 2 suspects on Friday at a press conference by SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh.