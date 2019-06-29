Court grants physical remand of 2 murder suspects

A court here Saturday granted 5-day physical remand of the suspects arrested in connection with murder of journalist Ilyas Warsi to the police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :A court here Saturday granted 5-day physical remand of the suspects arrested in connection with murder of journalist Ilyas Warsi to the police

The Cantt. police earlier produced Ahmed Ansari, the suspected killer, and Shoaib Rajput, the suspected facilitator, in the court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Zaheer Hussain Mangi and read out the charges against the suspects.

The Hyderabad police declared arrest of the 2 suspects on Friday at a press conference by SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh.