UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants Physical Remand Of 2 Murder Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:43 PM

Court grants physical remand of 2 murder suspects

A court here Saturday granted 5-day physical remand of the suspects arrested in connection with murder of journalist Ilyas Warsi to the police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :A court here Saturday granted 5-day physical remand of the suspects arrested in connection with murder of journalist Ilyas Warsi to the police.

The Cantt. police earlier produced Ahmed Ansari, the suspected killer, and Shoaib Rajput, the suspected facilitator, in the court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Zaheer Hussain Mangi and read out the charges against the suspects.

The Hyderabad police declared arrest of the 2 suspects on Friday at a press conference by SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh.

Related Topics

Murder Police Hyderabad Court

Recent Stories

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews different health projects ..

34 seconds ago

Man dies, two injure as vehicle overturns in Pishi ..

35 seconds ago

200 drivers challaned in 3 months over rash drivin ..

37 seconds ago

PHA installs water sprinkling system at Canal Road ..

39 seconds ago

Pliskova dominates Kerber to take Eastbourne title ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.