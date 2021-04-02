UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Physical Remand Of Accused In Fraud Case

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:19 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 14-day physical remand of an accused Adam Amin Chaudhry in a case pertaining to committing fraud in the wake of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 14-day physical remand of an accused Adam Amin Chaudhry in a case pertaining to committing fraud in the wake of investment.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by NAB against the accused.

NAB informed the court that Adam Amin had been plundering the people through a company named All Pakistan Project. The accused had allegedly looted Rs 2 billion from the public.

It further told the court that this company was not registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant two-week physical remand of the accused for investigation from him. The court accepted the request and granted 14-days remand of Adam Amin to NAB.

