Court grants physical remand of accused in fraud case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 14-day physical remand of an accused Adam Amin Chaudhry in a case pertaining to committing fraud in the wake of investment.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by NAB against the accused.

NAB informed the court that Adam Amin had been plundering the people through a company named All Pakistan Project. The accused had allegedly looted Rs 2 billion from the public.

It further told the court that this company was not registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant two-week physical remand of the accused for investigation from him. The court accepted the request and granted 14-days remand of Adam Amin to NAB.