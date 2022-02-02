Court grants physical remand of alleged land-grabbing mafiosos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Judicial Magistrate Adnan Rasheed on Wednesday sent on two-day physical remand, three members of a gang allegedly involved in land-grabbing.

The accused Raja Nazuk, Raja Riazal, and Boturab were arrested by Baharakahu police in an FIR registered against them by Jalal Khan.

According to the FIR, the accused, armed with pistols and knives, attacked the complaint while he was at his housing society and attempted to grab his land.

The investigation officer (IO) informed the court that the accused were nominated in 34 other FIRs related to land-grabbing incidents in Islamabad.

He then requested the court to grand five-day physical remand of the accused in order to conduct investigation and recover arms from them.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused vehemently opposed the contentions of the IO and argued that the accused were innocent and roped in false case.

The court, however, issued written order that the record showed the accusations against accused were well founded, therefore, the physical remand of the accused for two days is granted.

The court directed the police to produce the accused before the court on February 4.

It would not be out of place to mention here that current IG of Islamabad Police has ordered the police to take strict actions against land mafia in order to protect land of the citizens of district Islamabad from illegal occupation.