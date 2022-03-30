UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Physical Remand Of Chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

A local court here on Wednesday granted one-day physical remand of Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society (JKCHS) Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A local court here on Wednesday granted one-day physical remand of Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society (JKCHS) Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin.

Yasin who also heads Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir (PPP-AJK) was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday as he was nominated in a case pertaining to illegal allotment and excess and bogus land cases in the JKCHS.

The FIA presented the accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Mian Maqsood Anjum.

During the hearing, Yasin told the court that he used to visit the office of the JKCHS once in a week to sign the society's files.

This case was lodged in 2012 and since then, three chairmen of the society were changed as management committee of the society had ordered action against them, he further said.

FIA prosecutor Jawad Shah told the court that Yasin as chairman of JKCHS approved bogus land. He then sought physical remand of Ch Yasin. The court approved the FIA's request for physical remand by giving remarks that the accused had already confessed of signing the society's files.

