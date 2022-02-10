(@FahadShabbir)

A lower court in Islamabad on Thursday granted four-day physical remand of a cop allegedly involved in shooting 10th grade student, Huzaifa Rahan in Jhangi Syedan area of Islamabad

Accused Wahab Ali (Constable) was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan by the Noon police station.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case requested the court for a seven-day physical remand of the accused to further investigate that who fired the bullet.

The court then approved a four-day physical remand of Constable Wahab Ali and asked the IO to produced him again on February 14.