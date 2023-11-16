Open Menu

Court Grants Physical Remand Of Fake Deputy Director FIA

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Judicial Magistrate-I on Thursday granted two-day physical remand of a counterfeit deputy director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The concerned Assistant Director Legal Asif Zeb and Inquiry Officer Naheed Bilal defend the case and convinced the court for grant of physical custody of the accused.

The accused Sajjad Hussain resident of district Haripur was caught red-handed from in front of the NAB KP building by Sub-Inspectors Naheed Bilal and Muhammad Sohail and Constable Mushtaq.

Two mobile phones, several fake CNICs and counterfeit service card of FIA and illegal weapon were recovered from the custody of the accused.

The accused was involved in taking cash, gold and precious goods from the government officials and general public in fake inquiries.

He was a motor mechanic by profession and had already served more than five years in the case filed against him in Abbottabad.

During the initial investigation, the accused revealed that he used to contact the government officials through different WhatsApp numbers and demanded gold, precious mobile phones and cash in the name of fake inquiries against them.

He was arrested on the identification of a complainant whom he had been blackmailing from a long time.

APP/adi

