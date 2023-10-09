Open Menu

Court Grants Physical Remand Of Five Accused

Published October 09, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police a further four-day physical remand of five accused allegedly involved in providing information to an Indian intelligence agency.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case, wherein, the police produced five accused including Moeez Ahmed, Mehran Younis, Faizan Kayani, Arslan Wajid and Noman Sattar.

The prosecution prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused for investigation into the matter. The court accepted the request and granted the police a further four days remand of the accused.

It may be mentioned here that CTD Police Station had registered a case against the five accused for sharing sensitive information with an India intelligence agency.

