Court Grants Police 2-day Custody Of Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Court grants police 2-day custody of Gandapur

A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted the capital police a two-day physical remand of PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur in controversial remarks case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted the capital police a two-day physical remand of PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur in controversial remarks case.

Judicial Magistrate Ahtisham Alam Khan announced the verdict in an FIR registered by Golra Police Station. The accused was produced before the judicial magistrate after anti-terrorism law clauses were removed from the FIR.

At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant further two-day remand of the accused for more investigation from him.

Defence Lawyer Dr. Baber Awan said that the FIR was registered on the complaint of a magistrate, adding that the case was registered after six month of his remarks on tv channel.

He said that voice match in this technological era was not difficult task.

Earlier, the accused was produced before the Anti Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The judge said that after the anti-terrorism section had been removed from the FIR, the accused should be produced before the relevant court.

On the query of the judge, Gandapur said that he was not tortured during the police custody.

Dr. Baber Awan said that the prosecution had wasted time during one-day custody of his client. He said that the local TV channel was not a complainant against Gandapur.

