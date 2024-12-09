Court grants police -3-day more remand of 19 accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police further three-day physical remand of 19 accused in D-Chowk protest and riots case.

The accused were produced before the court of ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain. The police prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused for further investigation into the matter.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed said that the case was registered in secretariat police station against the accused and they need further remand to make recoveries. He said that on the basis of previous investigation, more raids are being made for further arrests.

He prayed the court to grant further 20-day custody of the accused. The court, however, granted the police three-day remand of the accused.